Four-star PG Jalen Gaffney commits to UConn

The UConn Huskies have added a second major basketball recruit in as many weeks, with four-star Pennsylvania point guard Jalen Gaffney committing to the school in Storrs.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

Gaffney chose the Huskies ahead of fellow finalists Clemson, Florida, Pittsburgh, St. John’s and Xavier, becoming the second major add to the program under new coach Dan Hurley; James Bouknight committed to UConn a week ago shortly after completing a visit to UConn.

Gaffney, who stars for the Westtown School in suburban Philadelphia, is ranked as a top-five overall prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 16 overall point guard, per ESPN. While he and Bouknight — a Brooklyn native who plays for the MacDuffie School — aren’t necessarily close friends, but Gaffney said they have been in touch recently about their similar choice.

“We’ve talked recently,” Gaffney told ESPN of Bouknight. “He actually kind of started recruiting me himself. I think our games complement each other. We’re both athletic and able to score. Together we could be that new duo and help the program get back to its glory days. That was definitely part of the allure of it. …

“Coach [Dan] Hurley laid out five things that stuck with me. The style of play, opportunity to make an immediate impact, exposure, player development, and trust. I trust Coach Hurley, he’s won everywhere he’s been, and I trust the entire staff and have a great relationship with them.”