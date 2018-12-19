Four-star QB Dwan Mathis flips from Ohio State football to Georgia amidst Justin Fields rumors

Michigan quarterback product Dwan Mathis has flipped his college commitment.

One week after saying that he was staying with Ohio State, despite head coach Urban Meyer retiring at the end of the season, the Oak Park quarterback announced on Wednesday that he has flipped from the Buckeyes and will be heading to Georgia.

The reason? The possible transfer of former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields to Ohio State.

Fields, a former 5-star quarterback, announced this week he was transferring from the Bulldogs. Rumors around college football place a possible landing spot for Fields in Columbus.

With Mathis picking Georgia, this puts a end to a whirlwind recruitment for the 4-star quarterback.

Per 247Sports, in February 2017, Mathis gave his first verbal commitment to Iowa State before decommitting in June of the same year.

One month later, he received an offer from Michigan State and committed to the Spartans in September of 2017. He stayed with that commitment until this past summer, when he verbally committed to Ohio State.

247Sports Composite has Mathis ranked as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan.

For more on Mathis’ commitment, see our partners at the Detroit Free Press.