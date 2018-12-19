Four-star QB Sam Howell flips to North Carolina using Coca-Cola and a mystery box

It’s Tar Heel blue for one of the nation’s top quarterback commits.

Sam Howell has been one of top quarterback prospects throughout the 2019 recruiting process. The Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.) High School product was an Elite 11 star at The Opening and All-American Bowl selection, he has been a Florida State commit since last April, and there wasn’t any real reason to doubt his loyalty to the Seminoles … until Mack Brown got involved.

The former and renewed North Carolina football coach had a major push to flip Howell’s commitment from Florida State in the final days before the Early Signing period, eventually turning a standard fait accompli signing ceremony into a bona fide commitment site. And that’s where Howell made his decision, using two premier hats, a customized Coca-Cola bottle for each school and that mystery box.

What’s in the box? Sun Valley QB Sam Howell choosing between #FSU and #UNC at 2:30. You can watch live on the @wcnc Facebook page pic.twitter.com/O5RooJrIdG — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 19, 2018

In the end, the pull to stay close to home and play for a legendary returning coach apparently proved too much for the Seminoles, with Howell choosing the Tar Heels to a cacophony of applause and balloons from inside the box. Not to mention a custom banner some of his friends walked out from behind the Sun Valley backdrop.

And thus, Mack Brown received the first signature recruiting win of his second stint in Chapel Hill. Eyes will now turn to see if he can deliver more in two months time.