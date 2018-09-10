Four-star RB Giles Jackson commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan received more good news on the recruiting trail Monday afternoon.

Oakley (Calif.) Freedom all-purpose running back Giles Jackson announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Twitter, picking Michigan over California, Oregon, Oregon State and USC.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jackson is a 4-star recruit, the No. 362 prospect in the nation and the fifth-ranked all-purpose back. As a junior, the 5-foot-8, 175-pounder had 221 carries for 1,586 yards (7.2 YPC) and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson’s decision gives Michigan three players in its 2019 class who could eventually see time at running back. The Wolverines have commitments from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian running back Zach Charbonnet and Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne running back Eric Gray, both of whom are rated as 4-star prospects.

