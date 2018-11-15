Four-star RB Kenny McIntosh commits to Georgia

The recruiting gods giveth and taketh away.

A day after formally missing out on one-time recruit John Emery Jr., the Georgia Bulldogs found his replacement in four-star running back Kenny McIntosh, a Florida native who plays for University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

RELATED: Former Georgia recruit John Emery Jr. picks in-state LSU

“I wanted to get a good feeling about Georgia and I can say I got that with the way they used their running backs against Auburn and coming out with a win,” McIntosh told 247Sports.

McIntosh is the latest in a strong football family, with two brothers already playing in Division I FBS, R.J. McIntosh at Miami and Deon McIntosh at Notre Dame.

The youngest McIntosh is ranked as a top-10 running back prospect nationally and the No. 26 player in the state of Florida. And while he doesn’t have the national profile of Emery Jr., McIntosh still brings plenty of productivity; as a senior, McIntosh has averaged 13.2 yards per carry and scored 16 rushing touchdowns.

That’s what the Bulldogs will hop to tap into once McIntosh gets on campus and beings to adapt to his new role and surroundings. If that transition goes smoothly, it’s possible no one will fixate on the loss of Emery Jr. at all.