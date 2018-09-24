Four-star Rochester RB Seven McGee decommits from Oregon

East High sophomore football standout Seven McGee, a four-star recruit in from Rochester, NY, has decommitted from Oregon to open up his recruitment, according to a post on McGee’s Twitter account this afternoon.

“I have so much respect for Oregon and I love the Oregon coaches and fans, but after a long talk with my coaches and family I will like to announce that I am decommitting from Oregon… To open my recruitment…Please respect it.”

McGee transferred to East this summer and is off to a fast start for the Eagles (3-0). He scored three touchdowns on three touches in a season-opening win over Penfield and had a brilliant catch-and-run touchdown with three seconds left in the first half of Saturday’s 26-0 win over Edison.

McGee grew up in Rochester and attended the Champion Academy founded by East High graduate and former NFL tight end Roland Williams. Williams and McGee formed a connection and McGee moved to California for his freshman year of high school where he rushed for 1,151 yards and 12 touchdowns and made 42 tackles as Grace Brethren advanced to the CIF State 2-A championship game.

McGee received offers from the University of Southern California, Florida and Syracuse and was selected a preseason sophomore All-American by MaxPreps.