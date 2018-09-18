Four-star Rockwall (Texas) forward Samuell Williamson commits to Louisville

Louisville basketball’s recruiting momentum continued on Monday with a pledge from Class of 2019 wing Samuell Williamson, a smooth scorer from Texas.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7 four-star prospect, committed to play for Chris Mack and Louisville after spending the weekend at U of L for a campus visit. He picked Louisville over Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

C O M M I T T E D ‼️🔴⚪️⚫️#GoCards pic.twitter.com/u8J77xyI3Y — Samuell Williamson (@S_Williamson35) September 17, 2018

A native of Rockwall, Texas, which is a Dallas suburb, Williamson is ranked between 34th and 52nd in the nation by the three major recruiting websites. Each considers Williamson a four-star recruit.

As a junior at Rockwall High, Williamson helped his team reach the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs in the state’s largest classification. He made the Dallas Morning News’ all-area team and the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ all-state team after averaging 23.3 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Williamson averaged 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 20 games on Nike’s fiercely competitive EYBL AAU circuit this summer, making 45.5 percent of his shots. His team featured Louisville recruiting targets Jahmius Ramsey, Drew Timme and Victor Iwuakor.

