Four-star S Jordan Battle flips, signs with Alabama over Ohio State

After five months of commitment to Ohio State, St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jordan Battle shifted his allegiance when it mattered most.

Battle flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to Alabama on the first day of the Early Signing Period, promptly signing with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday morning. He was the first high profile national flipped commitment on Early Signing Day.

Battle is a four-star prospect who is ranked among the top 10 players in the state of Florida and just outside the top 75 nationally, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Alabama has reportedly told Battle it will let him compete for playing time at both safety and cornerback in the future.

The defection to the Crimson Tide adds to the nation’s top committed signing class. Alabama entered Wednesday atop all the national projected recruiting rankings, and the addition of Battle will certainly strengthen their hold on the top spot.

