Four-star Tennessee SF Chandler Lawson commits to Oregon

Another big-time college basketball prospect is off the fence and headed to Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks.

Chandler Lawson, a four-star small forward from Wooddale High School (Memphis) committed to Oregon on the first day of the fall basketball signing period. He picked the Ducks ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Baylor, Florida, Ole Miss and South Carolina, among others.

In a statement posted to Twitter announcing his decision, Lawson thanked his parents, the coaches who recruited him and, interestingly, one who didn’t. Lawson had particularly high praise for Penny Hardaway, the new head coach at Memphis, who did not extend him a scholarship despite coaching Lawson at Memphis East.

“I would also like to thank Coach Penny Hardaway and the coaching staff at East,” Lawson wrote. “Penny played a major role in my development that prepared me for this day.”

Lawson also received heavy recruiting interest — but not a formal scholarship — from Kansas. Perhaps the Jayhawks felt they had Lawson in the bag because of his elder brothers Dedric and KJ Lawson. Instead, he’s headed west to the Ducks to forge his own path.