Four-star Texas big man Drew Timme picks Gonzaga

So thankful to be in this position I’m ready for the next chapter in my life🎒🎒 @ZagMBB @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/wj4aCwxuAc — drew timme (@drewtimme2) November 14, 2018

One of the top basketball players from the Lone Star State is heading up to the Pacific Northwest for college.

Drew Timme, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from J.J. Pearce High School (Richardson, Texas) announced at a ceremony at his school on Wednesday that he was signing on to attend Gonzaga University next year.

Richardson Pearce center Drew Timme (@drewtimme2), the No. 5 boys’ basketball player in Texas and the highest-ranked uncommitted Dallas-area senior, announces he’s signing today with Gonzaga. @SportsDayHS @ZagMBB #txhsbb pic.twitter.com/ICSmBAWfjG — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 14, 2018

Timme is the No. 11 center and No. 41 overall player in the Class of 2019, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

According to the Dallas Morning News, he chose the Bulldogs from a pool of schools that also included Texas A&M, Illinois, Arizona and Alabama.

As a junior last winter, Timme was named to the 2017-18 ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Second Team. Now, with his senior year ahead of him, he is ticketed for Mark Few’s bunch next year.