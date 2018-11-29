Four-star University Lab (La.) WR Christian Harris flips from Texas A&M to Alabama

It’s one thing for Alabama to land all the recruits in its proverbial backyard. It’s another entirely for them to steal the best prospects from the area surrounding a heated rivalry.

That’s precisely what happened Wednesday evening, when four-star Louisiana wide receiver Christian Harris picked the Crimson Tide while decommitting from Texas A&M, where he had been committed since early August.

Harris’ decision was influenced in part by his visit to Tuscaloosa last Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl victory. The shift to Alabama takes Harris — who plays merely two miles from LSU’s Tiger Stadium — from the frying pan and into the fire in terms of LSU rivals. Yet he will be met in good company among Louisiana natives in Tuscaloosa; as noted by AL.com, Alabama currently has two linebackers from Baton Rouge on its roster — Dylan Moses and Chris Allen.

That may help Harris feel a bit more comfortable, but it’s unlikely the main reason why he picked Alabama. Something tells us Nick Saban, the team’s perennial spot in the College Football Playoff and its legion of NFL alums has more to do with that.

It’s hard to blame him. And for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, it must be hard to overlook the expanding pipeline between the Crimson Tide and LSU’s own backyard.