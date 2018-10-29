Four-star WR Chad Johnson Jr. commits to Arizona State

Arizona State football can welcome the son of a legend.

Chad Johnson Jr., a four-star wide receiver out of Venice High School (Los Angeles, Calif) committed to ASU on Monday.

He is the son of six-time Pro Bowl NFL WR Chad Johnson (formerly known as Ochocinco).

But Johnson is trying to create a story for himself better than that of 88.

“I just feel I have to be better than them, in every aspect of the game,” Johnson said to Rivals earlier in the year. “He was pretty good so I have to be very good.

The 6-foot-2 receiver had 64 catches for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns through the 10-game regular season as a junior. He also played some defensive snaps, accumulating 14 tackles and an interception.

Johnson is the No. 19 player in California and the No. 31 WR in the class of 2020.

He chose ASU over offers from Florida Atlantic and Oregon State, the latter of which father attended.

ASU has a strong recent history of producing top-level wide receivers. Current junior N’Keal Harry has been projected as perhaps the first receiver taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, should he choose to leave early, and Jaelen Strong was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Houston Texans.