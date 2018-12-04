Four-star WR Demariyon Houston decommits from Texas

Texas, say goodbye to Houston.

On Monday, four-star wide Millwood High School (Oklahoma City) receiver Demariyon Houston announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from the Longhorns program.

Houston initially committed to Texas on July 7.

At the time, Longhorn news website BurntOrangeNation reported that Oklahoma State had put up a good fight to get Houston, as his mother wanted him closer to home.

“At the front end of the week, the momentum appeared to favor the Pokes, and understandably so, as Houston’s mother has expressed her interest in the four-star receiver staying closer to home.”

Houston ended up choosing Texas. Does this have anything to do with his decommitment, though?

After talking with my parents &’ coaches about what’s best for my future , i am deciding to decommit from The University of Texas &’ reopen my recruitment . i appreciate everything that Coach Herman &’ the coaching staff has done for me &’ i will be forever appreciative . 7️⃣✌🏾 — h o l l y w o o d h o u s t o n (@demariyon5) December 4, 2018

Houston, 247 Sports‘ No. 2 player in Oklahoma and No. 34 player in his class, was offered by 20 schools. In addition to Oklahoma State and Texas, he received attention from bordering states Colorado, Kansas and Missouri, among others high-profile universities.