Four-star WR Porter Rooks commits to North Carolina State

One of the top wide receivers in the country committed to North Carolina State.

Four-star Porter Rooks of Providence Day School (Charlotte) announced his decision to join the Wolfpack over Twitter on Wednesday night.

He had offers from 30 schools, including three that will be this year’s College Football Playoffs.

Rooks is the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina and No. 9 wide receiver in the country, according to 247 Sports.

The junior has 1,414 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 18 games over his two seasons of varsity football. He also lined up on the defensive side on the ball as a sophomore, recording nine tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended.

Throw me to the wolves and I’ll come out leading the pack … #WPN #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/HaqH8vz9MZ — Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) December 13, 2018

He is the second commitment to North Carolina State in the 2020 class.

As for this season, Wolfpack has its second-consecutive nine-win year and will look to get its tenth against Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.