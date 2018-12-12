Fourteen HS athletes who will play in Hall of Fame World Bowl in Mexico

The rosters of the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl Presented by Xenith will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Some names include Chosen 25 No. 1 star Kayvon Thibodeaux, 247 Sports’ No. 2 pro-style QB Ryan Hilinski, QB Luke McCaffrey, who led his team to an undefeated season and is the brother of NFL player Christian McCaffrey, and four-star Jacob Bandes, the No. 8 DT in the country.

Behind-the-scenes of Thibodeaux’s college visits: Oregon | Florida State

Fourteen of the players that USA TODAY High School Sports has learned will take part in the game are:

DE Jacob Bandes (Antioch HS, Calif.)

TE Jahleel Billingsley (Phillips Academy, Chicago)

DT Jowon Briggs (Walnut Hills HS, Cincinnati)

WR Kam Brown (Colleyville Heritage, Texas)

OLB Bryton Constantin (University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.)

QB Ryan Hilinski (Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.)

DB Sheridan Jones (Maury, Norfolk, Va.)

QB Luke McCaffrey (Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

QB Dylan Morris (Graham-Kapowsin HS, Graham, Wash.)

OT Pierce Quick (Hewitt-Trussville, Ala.)

WDE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.)

OG Saleem Wormley (Smyrna HS, Del.)

LS Sean Wracher (St. Ignatius, Cleveland)

WR Dylan Wright (West Mesquite HS, Texas)

The game, which will take place at Azul Stadium in Mexico City, consists of 75 high school football players who will be coached by Hall of Fame member Rod Woodson and others who have long been involved in the NFL including Ray Farmer and Chuck Bresnahan.

Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz will serve as the play-by-play announcer.

The game will take place on Dec. 22 and air on CBS Sports Network on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.