The next sanctioned high school sport in Arizona could be eSports.

Like any kid playing baseball, all Big Al wants to do is hit dingers.

Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.

https://usat.ly/2nYRa8g

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.