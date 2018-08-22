Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

Frank Ladson
School: South Dade (Miami)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-3
Weight: 186
College: Clemson
Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.
