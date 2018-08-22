USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

Football

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

Frank Ladson

School: South Dade (Miami)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-3
Weight: 186
College: Clemson

Ladson is an elite athlete with exceptional hands and blazing speed; that spells doom for the defensive secondary.

, , , Football, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2nYRa8g
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.