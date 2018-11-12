Freak locker room wall collapses hospitalizes 5 Ala. HS football players

The sudden and completely unexpected collapse of a wall of a locker room at Pike County (Ala.) High School led to the hospitalization of five Oakman (Ala.) High School players and a postponement of the teams’ game.

As reported by Huntsville CBS affiliate WHNT, five Oakman players were injured when a wall in the Pike County visitors locker room collapsed before the scheduled game between the teams Friday night. All five were sitting on a normal locker room bench when they were injured. Three were transported to nearby hospitals — one to University of Alabama Birmingham and another two to Children’s of Alabama. One of those three was released after shoulder treatment.

Two additional injured players were treated with stitches and then eventually released.

The two players who remained in hospital paint a more questionable picture; both are reported to have suffered back injuries, and any recovery schedule remains unknown beyond their own families or others they may have informed privately.

As for the game, the late season matchup was immediately postponed following the accident, pushed to Monday when both teams will again plan to play at Pike County. It’s unknown if the three players who were injured but have since been inspected and released could take part.