Friends, teammates remember West Valley's Tyson Wacker

Football wasn’t the focus on Friday night for the West Valley Eagles. The minds of players, parents and coaches were fixed on Tyson Wacker, a junior defensive end, who was in critical condition from a car crash the night before.

Wacker, 16, died Monday at a Redding hospital, according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.

News of the crash, which occurred Thursday around 9 p.m. in Anderson, spread Friday as those close to Wacker prayed and honored him.

In West Valley (Shasta County, Calif.) High School’s game against Corning, the Eagles defense took the field with only 10 players to recognize the teammate they were missing. The Anderson High School Cubs, wore a sticker with Wacker’s number No. 8, on their helmets.

West Valley receiver Hayden Montgomery posted a video from the Eagles locker room after the team’s game against Corning, dedicating the 57-14 win to Wacker.

Those close to Wacker continued to honor him on social media over the weekend and into this week. Here are some of the things they wrote:

West Valley football coach Greg Grandell:

“I am heartbroken to share the news of the passing of an Eagle Brother, Tyson Wacker. Tyson was an integral part of our varsity team, and a beloved brother to every teammate. Please pray for his family, his Football Brothers, and our entire community. Tyson is gone but will be in our hearts forever.”

