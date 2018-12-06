From near death to college prospect, how Solomon Buchanan could end up at ASU

It’s a story Solomon Buchanan hasn’t shared with many.

When he was 4, he said he was thrown into a swimming pool by a family friend. He said he passed out, then spent four months in the hospital.

With that long, long ago in his rear-view mirror, today the Mesa Skyline receiver/safety is considering a walk-on football opportunity as Arizona State, where he has family ties to the school and to coach Herm Edwards.

His grandfather, Dave Buchanan, was a running back at ASU in 1968. His uncle, Floyd Young, played cornerback for Edwards and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2000 when Edwards was the team’s defensive backs coach.

“We’re die-hard ASU fans,” the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Buchanan said. “My uncle said, with Herm there coaching, you can’t get any better than that.”

Buchanan said he also could accept the only Division I offer he has received, from Prairie View A&M. But he feels he would earn a scholarship once he got to ASU and showed the coaches what he can do.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic