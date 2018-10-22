FSU commit Travis Jay follows in Jameis Winston's path, gets Under Armour jersey

The paths of Travis Jay and Jameis Winston are already intersecting.

Two months after Jay committed to Florida State, he received his Under Armour All-American game jersey.

“I’m just happy, I can’t describe it,” Jay said.

He watched it often as a kid, including the 2012 game, when FSU-bound Winston won the MVP award.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

That’s just in the middle of Jay’s sports season, though. The four-star athlete at Madison County (Fla.) High School not only plays quarterback and cornerback on the football team, he also plays basketball.

Last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists and estimates he put up 12 triple-doubles in 30 basketball games.

“My IQ for basketball, it helps on the football field,” he said. “I play the point, so being able to see everything, football-wise” gives him an advantage.

Playing quarterback, which is more or less the point guard of the offense, Jay has completed 30 of 48 passes and thrown four touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

An elusive runner, he’s also rushed for 615 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The experience of reading the field as a quarterback helps Jay when he’s the cornerback, too. It allows him to have some foresight on what the opposing quarterback might be about to attempt.

Sometimes I can just know what they’re doing,” he said.

When he gets it right, he’s not afraid to level an opponent.

Who said corners don’t like to hit🤫💯8️⃣.. pic.twitter.com/MxJJBj27Ez — Travis “Trav” Jay (@TravisJay18) August 26, 2018

“Being an athlete, I need to stay in shape, stay running and competing,” he said. “When I’m starting basketball, I’m not just chilling.”

That extra work in what would typically be an offseason is especially important for an athlete who takes part in almost every single play, both offense and defense, for Madison County.

Once the seasons are over, he’s off to FSU.

It’s the home of Winston, who Jay watched as a kid. It’s home of Jalen Ramsey, who Jay looks up to and tries to replicate on the playing field.

“I always wanted to go to Florida State,” Jay said. “When I got (the offer) … It was a big blessing.”