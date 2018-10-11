Fugitive wanted in Tenn. youth football coach shooting caught in Nashville

Metro Nashville police gang unit detectives on Wednesday captured a fugitive and parolee wanted for this summer’s shooting of a football coach during a jamboree at Antioch High School.

Eric L. Caruthers, 31, who police say shot a 42-year-old youth football coach during the Aug. 11 shooting, was arrested near South 7th Street in East Nashville, police said.

Caruthers was arrested Wednesday and was brought into the South Precinct for an interview; police say he “implicated himself in the shooting” during the discussion.

He’d been wanted on charges including aggravated assault.

Detectives say Caruthers shot the coach twice in his right leg at the school after he had broken up a fight between players.

Police said Caruthers reportedly asked to meet the coach under the bleachers, where he shot him before fleeing.

Earlier in the day, the coach had broken up a fight between players from his team and an opposing squad.

Witnesses told police Caruthers then approached the coach over the way he had intervened in the fight.

Surveillance footage caught the shooting, which police said caused a number of young football players nearby to run for safety.

He is being held without bond on warrants charging him with aggravated assault and violating the conditions of his parole.

