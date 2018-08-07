Future TCU Frog Max Duggan: Iowa's best QB prospect in two decades?

The Des Moines Register’s “Iowa Eight” countdown continues with Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa) quarterback Max Duggan

Max Duggan

School: Lewis Central

Class: 2019

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: Quarterback

Key stats: In an injury-shortened junior season, Duggan completed 54 of 94 passes for 748 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He added 551 rushing yards and nine scores on 96 carries. When healthy, Duggan was one of the most dominant offensive weapons in the state.

Why he’s one of the Iowa Eight

Duggan is the state’s best quarterback prospect since Southeast Polk’s Kyle Orton in 2001. A who’s who of power college football coaches came through Lewis Central this offseason to watch Duggan throw, and he racked up 20-plus offers during his recruitment.

247Sports ranks Duggan the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in 2019 and the class’ No. 255 overall prospect. He’s a consensus four-star recruit with explosive athleticism and the football smarts of a coach’s kid. With quick feet and quicker release, Duggan is poised to lead Lewis Central on a deep playoff run in Class 3A this season.

Duggan was selected to participate in the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback finals. He is the second Iowa quarterback to earn that honor — Orton was the first.

Future prospects

In April, Duggan committed to TCU over programs such as Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among others.

Read the rest of the story in the Des Moines Register