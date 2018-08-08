Future Virginia Cavalier Seneca Milledge: Small stature, but huge heart

Seneca Milledge hasn’t flown under the radar among talent evaluators since before he was in the eighth grade. The high-end speed Dunbar High School senior possessed only improved and the experience he gained early in his varsity career continues to pay dividends as he takes his place as a team leader.

There is no question that Dunbar is his team this season. Milledge, a three-star athlete who is committed to the University of Virginia, served as the Tigers’ utility player in 2017, making plays from a number of different positions on offense and defense.

He makes his second appearance on The News-Press/Naples Daily News Big 15 list of top college recruits in Southwest Florida this year, jumping from No. 11 to No. 6.

“He’s the face of this franchise,” Dunbar coach Sammy Brown said of Milledge. “He came up and started all four years. He gave us what we wanted out of him. He’s a small guy in stature but he packs a large punch.

“He can play offense. He can play defense. He can handle the ball. He can throw the ball. He’s a threat every time there’s a ball on the field. That guy there, you’re going to have to know where he lines up and what he can do to hurt you. He’s going to be very special for us.”

At 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, Milledge faces constant questions about his size and if his body can handle the physicality of Power 5 college football.

“I feel like some of them view me as a little guy who can’t do this, can’t do that, but some also visualize me as we have this small guy but he has a huge heart,” Milledge said.

Rather than tell recruiters as much he prefers to show them what he’s made of not just on the football field but on the track.

Milledge’s best 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds speaks for itself, making him one of the fastest athletes Lee County has ever produced.

In 2017, Milledge brought home a silver medal in the Class 2A state long jump where he hit 7.1 meters. In the state 100 meters, he ran 10.86 to finish third. He was also a part of the 400-relay team that took eighth.

After winning a district title and taking regional runner-up honors in the long jump this year, Milledge took the 2A state title with a jump of 7.19 meters. He was a county champion in the long jump and triple jump and a district champ in the 100 meters. He was also a part of the 4×100 relay team that finished second in the state.

When asked if there was position on the football field he couldn’t play, Milledge’s responded with, “You never know I might be a snapper.”

