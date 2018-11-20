Ga. four-star LB J.D. Bertrand picks Notre Dame

J.D. Bertrand spent 15 months committed to in-state power Georgia. It took him just six weeks after decommitting to decide he wants to spent his next 3-4 years in South Bend, Indiana.

Bertrand committed to Notre Dame Monday night, choosing the Fighting Irish ahead of 16 other scholarship offers, including one still outstanding from the Bulldogs.

I am very excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Notre Dame! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. Go Irish!☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/OWPDwLFW0X — JD Bertrand (@JDBertrand1) November 19, 2018

The Georgia native stars for Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga., and was drawn to Notre Dame by the program’s family feel and its strong academic heritage.

“I’m excited to join the family and happy everything got worked out,” Bertrand told NDInsider.com via text. “Notre Dame is a great school in so many aspects, and in my opinion, no other school can compete with the combination of academics and football ND provides.

“(Defensive coordinator) Clark Lea told me that I have a chance to compete early on and that is a great place to start.”

A 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker with great field vision and pursuit, Bertrand plans to sign with the Irish in the start of the December Early Signing Period, but will refrain from enrolling early in South Bend. That’s not to question the strength of Betrand’s commitment; the top-20 linebacker prospect certainly sounds set on spending his future in South Bend chasing a College Football Playoff berth, much like this season.