Garrett Wilson re-affirms Ohio State commitment with All-American jersey in hand

Lake Travis High School (Austin, Texas) wide receiver Garrett Wilson received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid,” Wilson told USA TODAY. “I think I first realized I could actually do it after my sophomore season when I kind of learned I was a good player and knew I could get better. And this game was always the one I wanted to play in because of the heritage of the great players in it and because it’s close to home. All my family and the people who won’t be able to see me at Ohio State can see me in San Antonio.”

The 6-foot, 181-pound wide receiver is the second-ranked wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Wilson is one of the nation’s most sought after recruits, a five-star receiver who brings explosive speed, athleticism and exceptionally sure hands. He held 33 scholarship offers to virtually all of the nation’s top programs before he committed to Ohio State. And on Wednesday he reaffirmed his pledge to the Buckeyes despite the sudden departure of head coach Urban Meyer, who announced he would retire following the team’s Rose Bowl performance.

“As soon as I saw Ryan Day was going to be the coach, that made it clear,” Wilson said. “I want to go play for Coach Day, I trust him and my family trusts him. There’s no chance I’m going anywhere but Ohio State.”

Wilson will head to Columbus after competing at the All-American Bowl, where he will be the latest Lake Travis star to try and make his name on the nationally televised stage. He’s convinced that background playing for the Cavs will come in handy as he makes the transition to the next level, too.

“When you play at Lake Travis you always have great coaching and a great program,” Wilson said. “I think that work ethic that we’ve developed here will help me transition to a place like Ohio State better than some other players might.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.