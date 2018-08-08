GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase includes seven way-too-early Super 25 teams

You won’t have to rack up frequent flyer miles in order to see the country’s best high school football players in action this fall.

On Wednesday, ESPN released the 2018 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase schedule. Beginning August 31, the ESPN family of networks will broadcast a weekly football game, each showcasing some of the top players and programs in America.

The 11-game schedule will run from Friday, August 31, through Friday, November 2, and include athletes who have committed to some of the top FBS programs—Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn St., Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Washington. Teams from 11 states will be represented in this season’s showcase.

Among this year’s featured teams are seven that are ranked in the USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25: No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), No. 3 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), No. 5 St. John’s (Washington D.C), No. 10 Hoover (Ala.), No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), No. 16 Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) and No. 23 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).

In addition to the GEICO slate, ESPN will televise 18 prep football games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU this season.

The Schedule (all games EST):

Week 1

Friday, August 31

Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) vs. Sheldon (Ore.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Ore.

Week 2

Friday, September 7

Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Tex.) vs. Florida A&M High (Fla.)

7 p.m. on ESPNU from Bragg Memorial Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla.

Week 3

Friday, September 14

North Gwinnett (Ga.) vs. Walton (Ga.)

7 p.m. on ESPNU from Walton High School in Marietta, Ga.

No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from De La Salle High School, in Concord, Calif.

Week 4

Friday, September 21

Oaks Christian (Calif.) vs. Bakersfield Christian (Calif.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Bakersfield Christian High School in Bakersfield, Calif.

Week 5 – Bye Week

Week 6

Friday, October 5

Bishop Dunne (Tex.) vs. St. Pius X (Tex.)

9 p.m. on ESPNU from St. Pius X High School in Houston, Tex.

Week 7

Thursday, October 11

No. 16 Archer (Ga.) vs. No. 3 Grayson (Ga.)

7 p.m. on ESPN2 from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga.

Friday, October 12

No. 23 Good Counsel (Md.) vs. No. 5 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

8pm on ESPN2 from Cardinal Stadium at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Week 8

Friday, October 19

Chaparral (Ariz.) vs. Pinnacle (Ariz.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Ariz.

Week 9

Friday, October 26

Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) vs. Thompson (Ala.)

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala.

Week 10

Friday, November 2

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 10 Hoover (Ala.)

9 p.m. on ESPNU from the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.