4-star Florida LB Ge'mon Eaford commits to Oregon

Oregon may be a West Coast power, but the Ducks are proving they can really recruit the best of the East, too.

On Thursday, four-star Florida linebacker Ge’mon Eaford committed to Oregon ahead of fellow finalists Florida, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The 6-foot, 220-pound Deerfield Beach powerhouse is said to be a “silent commit” from Oregon’s Saturday Night Live recruiting camp and broke his silence at a Deerfield Beach announcement ceremony that also included his teammate Brandon Dorlus, who picked Virginia Tech.

Eaford is the second Florida native to pick Oregon for 2019 (alongside IMG wide receiver Josh Delgado) and part of an East Coast crew headed to Oregon that includes highly-rated prospects from Alabama and Tennessee. In addition to those and a crate full of future Ducks from California, the Oregon Class of 2019 also includes one prospect from Texas and another from Colorado.

The Florida linebacker specifically called out his grandmother among those he credited for his confidence in committing to Oregon. Now that he’s headed to Oregon, Eaford has already begun recruiting other top recruits in the hopes of strengthening an Oregon class that already looks a shoo-in to finish among the nation’s 10 best.