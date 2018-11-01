Georgia commit Travon Walker 'can't wait' to suit up in the All-American Bowl

Upson-Lee High School (Thomaston, Ga.) defensive tackle Travon Walker knows that his beloved Georgia Bulldogs checked in at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff committee’s initial rankings, but he’s “positive” that by the season’s end Georgia will be right back in the top four playing for a national title.

“Again,” said Walker, who is committed to Georgia. “Just like last year, I feel like they’ll get things done. Look who they’re being coached by. We’ll be watching them in January.”

If his prediction comes to fruition, the Bulldogs won’t be the only ones on national TV to kick off the year, Walker will also lace ‘em up for the world to see when he plays in the All-American Bowl.

On Thursday the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“All I can say is that it’s a blessing to be in this game,” Walker said. “This is the one I’ve always wanted to play in and I’m just happy to be able to get there and do what I love to do.”

Though he’s committed to Georgia, Walker said he doesn’t want to have regrets so he’s still considering South Carolina, Clemson and Florida, where he’s taking an official this weekend.

“I still love Georgia, but I just want to look at everything,” Walker said. “I’ll visit there in December. Right now I’m trying to win this state title. I want to do that and then play in the All-American Bowl and have fun.”

