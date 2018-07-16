Georgia football lands commitment from DE Zion Logue

Zion Logue’s whirlwind college football recruiting tour will end at Georgia.

Logue, a Lebanon 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end, announced his commitment to SEC champion Georgia on Sunday night, picking the Bulldogs over Alabama, Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Logue burst onto the national recruiting scene this spring after putting on over 40 pounds from his junior season.

Logue is No. 7 on The Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen. He is rated as the 21st best prospect in Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite.

“I’m ready to put this whole recruiting process behind me and commit to one school,” said Logue in a commitment video he tweeted before saying he was committing to Georgia.

He didn’t immediately reply to a message from The Tennessean asking for comment about his commitment.

He joins Christian Brothers defensive end Bill Norton as Georgia commitments from Tennessee for the Class of 2019.

Commitments are non-binding for the athlete and the school. Logue can’t sign until Dec. 19 when the 72-hour early signing period begins.

Logue is a defensive end in Lebanon’s 3-4 defensive scheme. Some schools have recruited him as an end while others have him as a defensive tackle.

“It really doesn’t matter which of those two positions,” Logue said of his position preference.

He also plays tight end for the Blue Devils.

Logue’s journey to becoming a college prospect has been an intriguing one.

He didn’t have an FBS college offer until after his junior season. Logue began his 2017 season playing at 245 pounds. He’s picked up over 40 pounds since then and now has 28 college offers.

“He went to Texas to the Army All-American combine (in January) and weighed in at 272,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Since then, at Georgia, he weighed in at 287.

“He’s been getting bigger and has the frame to put on more. Coaches love big kids that can bend. And as he’s added weight, he’s been able to keep his athletic ability — his agility and mobility.”

The college offers have followed.

“It surprised me,” Logue said of all of his college offers. “It quickly set in.

“It’s a great feeling to be recruited, but I have to stay humble. I have to stay hungry. I can’t get the big head. Now everybody in Lebanon and on my team look to me.”

