Georgia football lands commitment from Tymon Mitchell

Franklin Road Academy defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell has committed to play football at Georgia.

Mitchell, a three-star prospect and the state’s 15th-best recruit according to 247Sports composite rankings, announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle, was No. 9 on this year’s Tennessean Dandy Dozen. He picked Georgia over finalists Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Mitchell, whose teammate Lance Wilhoite committed to Oregon in June, posted 74 tackles – 11 for loss – and three sacks for the Panthers a season ago. He is the second Nashville-area defensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs’ upcoming class, joining Lebanon defensive end Zion Logue.

Commitments are nonbinding for both athlete and college. Mitchell cannot officially sign until the 72-hour early-signing period, which begins Dec. 19. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6, 2019.

