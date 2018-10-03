USA Today Sports

Georgia HS alumni upset about gun raffle soccer fundraiser

The Dodge County soccer team's booster club held a raffle for 30 firearms (Photo: Google Earth) Photo: Google Earth

Georgia HS alumni upset about gun raffle soccer fundraiser

Boys Soccer

Georgia HS alumni upset about gun raffle soccer fundraiser

The alumni of a Georgia high school are upset that the school’s soccer team is using a gun raffle as a fundraiser.

As reported by the Associated Press, following upon initial reports from the Macon Telegraph, former Dodge County High School students have come forward to complain that the school’s boys soccer program is raffling off some 30 firearms to raise money to offset the cost of uniforms and food on out of town trips.

That’s a disturbing campaign for some former Dodge County students who spoke to the AP about the raffle, which they first discovered on Facebook.

“I was kind of bothered by it, the audacity of it all, especially in this day and age,” former Dodge County student Lena Smith Nations told the AP.

Dodge County school superintendent Michael Ward told the AP most school systems have no control or means to govern outside organizations such as booster clubs. That’s true when they decide to hold gun raffle fundraisers or t-shirts … or anything in between.

“Things have definitely changed since I went to high school,” Ward told the AP.

, , , Boys Soccer, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/georgia-hs-alumni-upset-about-gun-raffle-soccer-fundraiser
Georgia HS alumni upset about gun raffle soccer fundraiser
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.