Georgia HS boys soccer coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

A high school boys soccer coach in Georgia has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Jack Eisenman, 25, has been charged with sexual assault by a teacher and is in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other outlets, Eisenman worked as an English teacher and boys head soccer coach at Cherokee High School (Canton, Ga.). In a letter to families, per the Journal-Constitution, school officials said they discovered the relationship after receiving an anonymous tip earlier in the week. The school placed him on immediate leave after his arrest on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker told the Journal-Constitution that bond was set at $15,000.

Eisenman was named head soccer coach in May, according to his Twitter profile.