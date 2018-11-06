Georgia HS football coach resigns four days before playoff opener

A Georgia high school football coach stepped down Monday just four days before his team embarks on a state playoff run.

As reported by the Covington News, Newton High School (Covington, Ga.) head football coach Terrance Banks resigned his position on Monday, citing the distance from his family as a primary motivator for his decision. Yet Banks will continue to teach at the school, and there were circumstances surrounding Banks’ resignation that also sparked some question as to whether there might be something more behind the six-year Newton coach’s decision.

Banks’ departure came just two days after the team fell in a 35-34 double overtime loss to Rockdale County (Ga.) High School, the team’s third loss in four games. According to the News, Banks — frustrated after his team fell following a missed two-point conversion on their touchdown and a made extra point by Rockdale — became visibly frustrated when two of his coaches were embroiled in an argument and nearly came to blows. Banks reportedly got between the coaches to cool the tension, but then walked away and announced, “I resign.”

A day later, Banks denied that he had said he was resigning, insisting that he was only emphasizing the importance of his players and coaches behaving appropriately.

“I never said that I resign,” Banks told the News. “I was telling my players that I may as well quit if I haven’t taught you or showed you how to better handle yourself. I was trying to relay to them that this wasn’t the way to handle things.

“When you’ve got a bunch of players who are involved in something like that, and you look and see that some coaches are getting heated again, all I was thinking was to go and try to get guys out of there/ What else was I supposed to do?”

The answer, apparently, was what he alluded to: He resigned. Now, at 4-6, Newton will enter the Georgia Class AAAAAAA state playoffs as a No. 3 seed against West Forsyth with first-time head coach Camiel Grant, previously the team’s quarterback coach and Banks’ top assistant.

Banks finished 38-27-1 across six seasons at Newton, a campaign in which the team reached the playoffs at the end of all six seasons. He indicated that he could return to coach football again, but only when the timing aligned with his own life.

“I will coach football again next year, hopefully one day I’ll get back in the saddle. But tonight I will read bedtime stories to Terrance Jr. and Liam.”