Georgia HS football player Dylan Thomas died of cardiac arrest connected to brain injury

Dylan Thomas, the Pike County (Ga.) High School football player who died two days after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a game, has now had his cause of death determined with more certainty; he died from cardiac arrest in connection with his brain injury.

As reported by our Atlanta TEGNA affiliate 11 Alive (WXIA), among other sources, the Pike County coroner’s report from the investigation into the junior’s death found he died from cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain injury.

The same report ruled that the death was an accident, with the official statement noting “the nature of the injury as an anomaly.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) ruled there was no blame to fall upon Pike County officials or coaches.

“(There) is no indication of any negligent action by anyone associated with Pike County in this incident,” the GHSA wrote in a report

“The coaches had taken every precaution to prepare for potential injuries and went beyond the required standards when working within the concussion protocol.”