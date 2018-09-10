Georgia OL coach is giving his linemen shots of actual maple syrup for pancake blocks

Don’t look now, but the Miami turnover chain has officially been trumped.

Meet Jonesboro (Ga.) offensive line coach Darrian Carmicheal, the man who is about to be your favorite position coach. To honor his players for their biggest blocks, Carmicheal delivers actual shots of maple syrup, right on the sideline, as you can see in the photo below.

My man gives out shots of syrup for pancakes 😂😂🥞🥞 Happy Game day to my high school followers and coaches! pic.twitter.com/OJoGC2py4b — The Big Guy (@WeAreBigGuys) September 7, 2018

Needless to say, that is an absolutely fantastic ritual. No, syrup isn’t as beneficial to an athlete’s recovery as Gatorade or some other sports drink, but the sugar can still help with instantaneous recovery. So that’s good.

Carmicheal told USA TODAY in an online chat that he first started carrying around a bottle of syrup while an assistant coach at Dekalb County last year. The practice was such a hit that he resurrected it for 2018 in Jonesboro, then decided to kick it up a notch by actually doling out shots of the sticky sweet liquid for monster blocks and touchdowns.

“It was not until pregame (of the season opener),” Carmicheal told USA TODAY. “I said, ‘You know what fellas? We getting syrup shots when we come off the field for pancakes and for touchdowns!’ And it has been a hit ever since.”

More importantly, the syrup shots provide a powerful incentive for linemen to deliver the most impactful plays, in real time. As Carmicheal loves to point out, offensive linemen deserve “their own way to shine.”

And yes, if you look closely at the bottle, in this photo below, you’ll notice that Carmicheal is dishing out Aunt Jemima. Serving up the truth to his self-proclaimed hogs.

“I believe (in) this day and age when coaching kids you have to have something extra for them to look for or an incentive to make them go harder,” Carmicheal said. “You should see my boys’ eyes ready to run to the sideline! If you have played football before or offensive line, you know we do not get all the praise and accolades when we do most of the work. This is just something to make them proud and feel appreciated because NO ONE GETS THE SHOT BUT THEM.

“It makes me happy knowing that they are doing their assignment and having fun doing it!”

Could Carmicheal’s brilliant in-game incentive program spread to other offensive lines across the country? It could. He’s certainly found a passionate way to bond with his players and drive a sincere and steadfast devotion that breeds unity and success across the team’s line.

Could the syrup shots land Carmicheal a paid sponsorship from PepsiCo, which owns Aunt Jemima? It should.

And finally, can anything take away from what makes Carmicheal a genuine legend? No. He’s a legend from now on, because the man gives syrup shots for pancake blocks. Enough said.