Georgia OL commit Xavier Truss excited to join All-American Bowl family

Bishop Hendricken High School (Warwick, R.I.) offensive lineman Xavier Truss received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

The 6-foot-7.5, 350-pound offensive lineman is one of the top players at his position in the country, ranked No. 15 nationally among offensive tackles and the top prospect in the state of Rhode Island.

“This is the best honor for high school football,” Truss told USA TODAY. “To even be among the names that have played in this game; Odell Beckham Jr., Reggie Bush, Christian McCaffrey. I can’t believe I’m going to be among them.”

“To sit here in front of all my classmates and teammates, I can’t wait to slap this jersey on and go out and bust some heads.”

Truss committed to Georgia in June, after the New England native also made unofficial visits to Penn State, Alabama and Auburn. His final unofficial visit came in Athens, and he committed to Georgia shortly thereafter.

He said Georgia felt like the right fit because of the people he met there, and how he would fit in with its remarkably deep offensive line.

Until he heads down to Georgia, Truss remains a native New Englander (yes, he’s a fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins) and knows that he’s representing more than just the small state of Rhode Island when he plays on a national stage in San Antonio.

“I’m going to go down there with a chip on my shoulder,” Truss said. “I have to represent, not only Rhode Island but kind of New England as well. I’ll do that as best I can.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.