Georgia Premier Academy RHP Daniel Espino hits 99 mph at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Tonight’s Perfect Game All-American Class, at Petco Park in San Diego, is chock full of talent both on the mound and at the plate. But rest assured, Georgia Premier Academy (Statesboro, Ga.) right-hander Daniel Espino definitely caught some eyes Sunday night.
The Panama native, who moved to Georgia two years ago, has been catching some eyes the summer. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound LSU commit clocked 100 mph on his fastball. Tonight, he topped out at 99, sitting in the 96-99 range:
Espino gave up a triple to Lakeside (Seattle) outfielder and UCLA commit Corbin Carroll, who then took home on a wild ball four. But Espino finished his inning strong, catching a batter studying a 98 mph outside fastball for strike three.