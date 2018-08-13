Georgia Premier Academy RHP Daniel Espino hits 99 mph at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Tonight’s Perfect Game All-American Class, at Petco Park in San Diego, is chock full of talent both on the mound and at the plate. But rest assured, Georgia Premier Academy (Statesboro, Ga.) right-hander Daniel Espino definitely caught some eyes Sunday night.

The Panama native, who moved to Georgia two years ago, has been catching some eyes the summer. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound LSU commit clocked 100 mph on his fastball. Tonight, he topped out at 99, sitting in the 96-99 range:

2019 RHP Daniel Espino (GA) sat 97-99 over his inning of work for #EastSquad. Continued to fill the zone as he has all summer, generates plane & flashed hard breaker. #LSU commit. pic.twitter.com/howmzBWgE8 — Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) August 13, 2018

Look at the life on this 97 MPH fastball from Daniel Espino pic.twitter.com/E3sAjFnBQU — Matt Powers (@MattPowers31) August 13, 2018

Espino gave up a triple to Lakeside (Seattle) outfielder and UCLA commit Corbin Carroll, who then took home on a wild ball four. But Espino finished his inning strong, catching a batter studying a 98 mph outside fastball for strike three.