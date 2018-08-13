USA Today Sports

Georgia Premier Academy RHP Daniel Espino hits 99 mph at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Photo: Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports Images

Georgia Premier Academy RHP Daniel Espino hits 99 mph at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Baseball

Georgia Premier Academy RHP Daniel Espino hits 99 mph at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Tonight’s Perfect Game All-American Class, at Petco Park in San Diego, is chock full of talent both on the mound and at the plate. But rest assured, Georgia Premier Academy (Statesboro, Ga.) right-hander Daniel Espino definitely caught some eyes Sunday night.

RELATED: Rece Hinds wins Home Run Challenge

RELATED: Top Players to Watch in 2018 Perfect Game All-American Classic

The Panama native, who moved to Georgia two years ago, has been catching some eyes the summer. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound LSU commit clocked 100 mph on his fastball. Tonight, he topped out at 99, sitting in the 96-99 range:

Espino gave up a triple to Lakeside (Seattle) outfielder and UCLA commit Corbin Carroll, who then took home on a wild ball four. But Espino finished his inning strong, catching a batter studying a 98 mph outside fastball for strike three.

, , , Baseball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2MjJvz2
Georgia Premier Academy RHP Daniel Espino hits 99 mph at Perfect Game All-American Classic
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.