Georgia's huge recruiting weekend includes 5-star RB John Emery Jr., two 4-stars

Tis the season for high school rising seniors to commit their futures to college programs of their choice. It’s probably not a surprise that Georgia is making waves, coming off an appearance in the national title game. Still, the kind of weekend that the Bulldogs pulled off to close out July remains spectacular.

In the span of two days, Georgia landed commitments from five-star RB John Emery Jr. — sure to be a future selection among the Chosen 25 at RB — and four-stars Makiya Tongue and Rian Davis, an athlete and wide receiver prospect respectively.

First, Kirby Smart’s latest coup de grace: Emery Jr. The 5-foot-11, 206-pound running back is the fifth 5-star to pledge as a member of Georgia’s Class of 2019. The Louisiana native is universally considered one of the top-five running back recruits in the nation, not to mention a top-five overall recruit in the Bayou state.

Emery said that he was moved to join the Bulldogs by both a sense of loyalty and the school’s history of developing NFL talent at the running back position.

“Me and Georgia been at it,” Emery told 247Sports. “Georgia was my first offer. Much love for Georgia. They utilize their backs. I feel like it would be a nice rotation. They lost Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, so they have Swift and Zamir. I think it would be just right if I went to Georgia.”

C O M M I T T E D … pic.twitter.com/BoXhO9PrBd — M T 9 (@makiyatongue) July 29, 2018

Another step on the way then for Emery Jr. The same can be said for Tongue and Davis, both of whom chose Georgia over more than 20 other scholarship offers.Tongue told 247Sports Georgia expects him to play as a wide receiver. Like Emery, he was drawn to Athens in no small part by the family atmosphere around the Bulldogs. Incredibly, he may be the lowest-ranked member of the incoming Georgia crop of wide receivers.

IM 104% COMMITTED GO DAWGS pic.twitter.com/rUiP2j9ogD — Rian "Trouble" Davis (@Trouble_R4) July 30, 2018

As for Davis, the Florida native rather uniquely said he was “104-percent committed” to Georgia, where he will be a linebacker for the Bulldogs defense.

Georgia unquestionably moves toward the very top of the Class of 2019 rankings. Another big weekend or two, and the Bulldogs might finish at the very top.