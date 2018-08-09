New York prep star Gerald Drumgoole joining Isaiah Stewart at La Lumiere

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. has decided to transfer to La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, so he will not graduate from Irondequoit (N.Y.) next spring.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard said he received offers of an athletic scholarship this month from University of Maryland and Georgia, his first from a school from a Power Five school (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12).

Drumgoole’s status in college basketball recruiting has been on the rise the last two years, which also included time with the City Rocks AAU basketball program.

“Gerald is a very talented young man,” his father Gerald Drumgoole said. “To have a chance to go to a prestigious school, La Lumiere, to play in front of Division I coaches from all across the country, it’ll be a good look.

“Not to say that he couldn’t get those looks at Irondequoit, I do know that we (in Rochester) have a lot of talent, but him going against Division I-quality players day in and day out, it’s probably going to make him a better basketball player.”

Drumgoole Jr., who was the 2018 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year, will leave for the preparatory school next week, and will become a teammate again of former McQuaid forward Isaiah Stewart. La Lumiere has become one of the top prep schools in the country in recent years. Both AGR athletes play for City Rocks’ sneaker company-sponsored elite team.

“He’s a very humble kid; he has a strong mind,” Drumgoole said of his son. “He will tend to do the right thing. With him leaving, we’ll be sad because he’s going out of the house, but far as making his way in the world, we have the utmost confidence in him.”

Drumgoole Jr. lives with his family in the city of Rochester. He attended Irondequoit as part of the Urban-Suburban program.

“Without saying or going too much into it, tuition (at a prep school) can be very costly,” Drumgoole’s father said. “It was a hard decision. He loves playing in Irondequoit. He loved the Irondequoit community. They embraced him.

“They look at him as one of their own. The teachers, the administrators, members of the community themselves, they welcomed him with open arms. I can say we regretfully and humbly are leaving, but he’s still part of the community.”

Irondequoit won Section V championships and advanced to the Class A state final four each of the last two years. The Eagles won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state title during Drumgoole’s sophomore season.

“Gerald Jr. is one of those guys that even if he didn’t play sports, he would still be one of the most popular guys in the school,” Irondequoit coach Chris Cardon said. “He has the really friendly, outgoing personality. He’s kind of like a magnet.

“He has good values, he is a good person. Those are the things, believe it or not, you are going to miss the most.”

Drumgoole averaged 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his final season with the basketball Eagles. He was named to the 2017 AGR Football team and has college teams interested in offering a scholarship.

“Gerald has done a lot for Irondequoit basketball and we feel we’ve done a lot for Gerald,” Cardon said. “He and his family has decided that this is the next step. If it’s all of his decision, no sour grapes here.”

