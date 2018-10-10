Giants first baseman Brandon Belt gave his Texas HS coach a boat

When a young athlete transforms into a professional star, it’s fairly common for them to pay homage to their roots with a nice gift. A car? Sure. A nice trip? No problem. A fishing boat? Not really, right? Wait, really?

Well, Brandon Belt made that exact scenario a reality when he delivered a new bass boat to his coach at Hudson (Texas) High, Glenn Kimble.

As reported by Texas ABC affiliate KTRE, Kimble is a Texas coaching legend who spent nearly two full decades at the helm in Hudson. He’s had great players come and go, so when Belt insisted he would make The Show, Kimble and Belt agreed to a pledge to help push him forward: If Belt made the big leagues, he would buy Kimble the fishing boat he’d always wanted.

Nine years later, there was Belt, with a deluxe BassCat bass fishing boat. He arrived unannounced to his former coach,

The moment was captured on video, with Belt surprising his coach with the boat. It made for a heck of a memory, and the fulfillment of a promise nearly a decade in the making.