Girl stabbed at football game in Santa Rosa, Calif.

A girl was stabbed during a high school football game in Santa Rosa, Calif., according to police.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, a girl is suspected of approaching and attempting to assault two other girls at Montgomery High School, whose football team was playing against Maria Carrillo High School, in Santa Rosa, a city about 60 miles north of San Francisco.

One girl realized she had been stabbed as she walked away, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Her injuries were not life threatening, but she was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No arrests were made.

A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.