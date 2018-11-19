VIDEO: Gonzaga celebrations brought down a stadium fence after DeMatha win

When a team finally breaks through a wall, there’s every reason for its fans to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow. Gonzaga College High School’s most loyal backers did just that in Washington, D.C. on Sunday … except the wall was a fence.

When the Purple Eagles scored on a 65-yard Hail Mary to capture the school’s first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title since 2002, bedlam and delirium set in. First of all, it capped the third lead change in the game’s final 29 seconds, as chronicled in so much more glorious depth right here.

Then there was the historical significance of the feat, Gonzaga knocking off traditional champ DeMatha Catholic, and doing so in absolutely stunning fashion at that.

Crowd so hyped that the FENCE BROKE 😱 (via @NBC4Sports) pic.twitter.com/TVvdzeVFtW — Overtime (@overtime) November 19, 2018

The players split between making a bee line for the fans in the stands and mounding into a celebratory dog pile in the end zone. And when the fans — at least those who hadn’t already come screaming out of the stands on to the field — got near their newly-crowned heroes, they collectively put so much pressure on the retaining fence at Cardinal Stadium on the campus of Catholic University that it flat out collapsed.

You can see the dramatic collapse in the video above. Luckily, no one as hurt in the accident as fans and players were both crowded around the fence when it went down. There has been no word about whether Gonzaga or the WCAC or anyone else will have to fund a replacement either.

Frankly, the Gonzaga fans have been too excited to worry about anything like that so far. Given the wait, they probably would have been willing to crowdsource the funding for a replacement if it meant winning the game had the known ahead of time, too.