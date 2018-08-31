Super 25 football: Watch No. 19 Good Counsel vs. Archbishop Spalding

USA Today Sports

Coming off a solid win over Marietta (Ga.), Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)—ranked No. 19 in the latest Super 25 football rankings—faces off against Archbishop Spalding.

Catch all the action live, courtesy of Monumental Sports Network.

About Monumental Sports Network

  • Monumental Sports Network is the new streaming service for all of your D.C. sports needs, from high school sports to professional teams.
  • Membership includes live games, original programming, monthly VIP events, ticket giveaways and discounted fan merchandise
  • Monumental Sports Network is available online (www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com) and through their app available on all mobile and streaming devices.
  • Fans can start a free trial by visiting www.GetMonumental.com

 

