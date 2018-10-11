Good Counsel's Justin Jackson voted Week 9 Super 25 Top Star

Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) junior cornerback Justin Jackson was overwhelmingly voted as this week’s Super 25 Top Star for Week 9, after his crucial plays in the crutch delivered a thrilling win for the No. 21 ranked Falcons.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 9

Typically a reserve defensive back, Jackson was thrust into action last weekend against WCAC rival Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.), and he delivered in his first start of the season. Jackson recorded two interceptions to seal the 38-31 thriller, including a pick-six.

Jackson garnered nearly 70 percent of the vote, holding a sizable lead over the next-best vote-getter, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) quarterback Ty Olenchuk, who was nearly perfect through the air (20-of-24, 339 yards, 3 TDs) in the Silver Foxes’ win over River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.).

Good Counsel now turns its attention to another WCAC stalwart, No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), in a heavily-anticipated Friday night showdown at Catholic University.