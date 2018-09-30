Green Bay Southwest point guard Jaddan Simmons up to 14 offers

At this point, it might be quicker to list the schools that haven’t offered a scholarship to Jaddan Simmons.

The Green Bay Southwest junior point guard received two more last week from the University of Illinois and University of Tulsa.

“Blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Illinois,” Simmons tweeted this week, after earlier tweeting the same about Tulsa.

A lot has happened in her recruiting life since she got her first two offers from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee last summer.

Since, she has been offered by Wisconsin, Marquette, Toledo, South Dakota, University of Houston, Utah, Arizona State, Nebraska, Brown and Bradley.

Fourteen schools and counting.

The 5-foot-9 Simmons, who just turned 16 and is a year younger than most in her 2020 class, is a lock to pick up even more offers in the coming months.

“She has got a bunch of stuff lined up, all these schools are finishing up their 2019 classes and are now getting focused on their 2020s,” said Cordero Barkley, who is Simmons’ AAU coach with the Purple Aces. “She is one of the best point guards in the country. She is at the top of a lot of these schools’ lists.”

Simmons was the player of the year in the Fox River Classic Conference as a sophomore last season, and she also was the league’s defensive player of the year. She averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals while shooting 48.4 percent overall, 44 percent from 3 and 72.1 percent from the line.

It came after a freshman season in which Simmons ranked in the top three in the league with 15.4 points, 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals.

If she’s able to stay healthy during her final two prep seasons, her 866 career points gives her a chance to break former Southwest star and Marquette guard Natisha Hiedeman’s Green Bay metro record of 1,773.

Read the rest of the article at the Green Bay Press Gazette.