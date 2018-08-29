Green Hope (N.C.) football coach continues to lead from golf cart while fighting cancer

A North Carolina football coach has refused to succumb to cancer, either in his personal or professional life.

As reported by North Carolina NBC affiliate WRAL, Green Hope assistant football coach Jason Furrie was diagnosed with Stage III Pancreatic Cancer in early March. The disease led to a refocusing of Furrie’s life, with football carrying over alongside “family and friends.” In the spring, the coach routinely went directly from chemotherapy treatments to football workouts. He didn’t have all his strength, but he remained committed to the team.

To accommodate the coach’s depleted strength, Green Hope head coach David Green started a GoFundMe to buy his assistant a golf cart. After just two days, the drive had raised enough money to purchase the vehicle, and Green’s position in summer practices was set.

Now, with the golf cart ensuring that Green has the endurance to make it through practices, the coach is back to his normal self, or at least his reactions are, as his players told WRAL: