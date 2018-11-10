Mississippi high school football player Jeremiah Williams dies from injuries

Greenville High School (Miss.) football player Jeremiah Williams, who spent the last week at a Jackson hospital after fracturing two vertebrae in his neck when attempting to make a tackle, died on Friday, sources told the Clarion Ledger.

Since getting airlifted off the field during a home game against Madison Central, Williams, a junior cornerback, had spent the last week at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Doctors put him on a ventilator Nov. 3.

People from throughout Mississippi offered their support for Williams as he fought for his life. John Rea, a Madison Central parent, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Williams family’s hospital bills. The campaign had raised $43,195 by 11:59 p.m. ET Friday. The parent originally set a goal of $10,000.

“It is my prayer the Good Lord will put his healing hands on this young man, his family, and community,” Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted on Sunday. “The entire state of MS is rallying behind you, Jeremiah.”

Madison Central’s booster club Tweeted on Friday the team would wear stickers on its helmets to honor Williams during the Jaguars’ first round playoff game against Oxford Friday night, a decision made before Williams’ death.

Williams fractured the C1 and C4 vertebrae in his neck when he went to make a tackle. CPR was performed on the field. The rest of the game was cancelled.

