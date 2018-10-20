WATCH: Greenwood (Ark.) QB breaks tackles by basically every defender

USA Today Sports

Peyton Holt went Beast Mode on the Benton (Ark.) defense.

On Friday, the Greenwood (Ark.) quarterback took the snap and was forced to scramble almost immediately.

He broke a tackle. Then he broke several more. By the estimation of 5 News’ Andrew Scaglione, Holt broke eight tackles.

Entering the night, Holt had completed 69.5 percent of his passes this season for 1,624 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 66.3 rushing yards per game and has scored 10 times on the ground.

The craziest part — football isn’t his main sport. Holt is committed to play baseball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

But on Friday night, he was all football, helping Greenwood beat Benton 62-33.

