Four-star forward Greg Gantt commits to Providence

Greg Gantt, a four-star forward from Trinity Christian in North Carolina, committed Friday to the Providence Friars.

The 6-7, 195-pounder chose the Friars over a final nine that included Texas, Florida, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Gantt played alongside two top recruits last season at Trinity Christian in Joey Baker and Au’Diese Toney. Baker is now at Duke, while Toney went to Pittsburgh. Both players reclassified from the 2019 class to the 2018 class following their junior seasons.

Gantt, who landed offers from Louisville, Clemson, and Georgia Tech in a span of 24 hours, is the first player to commit to Providence’s 2019 class.