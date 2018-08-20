Gunfire at South Florida football game halts contest, leaves two victims

A pair of men were shot when gunfire broke out at a South Florida high school football scrimmage Friday night.

As reported by the Miami Herald, Friday’s game at Palm Beach Central, was halted with about eight minutes remaining when two adult males were struck by bullets. The Herald reported that one of the two victims was transported from the school’s track to a local hospital, while the other was taken to a hospital by a friend. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Herald that there were two victims, but said it did now know how they were connected or what inspired the shooting.

A reporter from the Palm Beach Post, Ryan DiPentima, was at the game when the commotion broke out, as was a woman who witnessed the shooting first hand.

“I mean, I was in a trance. I couldn’t believe it,” Robin Schecter told the Post. “And one of them, somebody, hit my car. Then I saw what was going on. They said, ‘It’s a shooter!’ I got out of my car, ran all over by the bleachers, looking for the kids.”

DiPrentima and his colleagues described a chaotic scene with athletes, other students and fans all scrambling for safety. A day later, the detritus left behind was still strewn across the field:

Items left behind on football field at Palm Beach Central after last night’s shooting. Several footballs, coolers, Gatorade jugs, cheerleader megaphones, etc. pic.twitter.com/A7aT8OP7gx — Tom D'Angelo (@tomdangelo44) August 18, 2018

DiPrentima reported a scene in the press box befitting a horror film, with reporters and children huddling side-by-side to remain safe.

People just scrambled again, this time in the other direction.

Young child in the press box just said “I hope I don’t die.” Another said “This happens daily.” Unbelievable. — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) August 18, 2018

Central led Dwyer, 5-3, when the game was halted because of the shooting. And while police officials believe the incident may have actually taken place just outside the stadium — which is reinforced by the eye witness account from Schecter — there’s no question that the panic set in across the entire facility.

“We heard four pops. It was under where the band sits at the south end of the bleachers,” Lynn Monnette, whose son plays for Central, told the Post.

“Shoes were flying everywhere. Personal belongings. And people were screaming and running.”